theeNoWShoW: 2023-07-09
Written by Playlist Robot on July 9, 2023
- JIM O’ROURKE – here is where i seem to be/the good lord doesn’t need paperwork
- YUZO IWATA – border
- ASTUTE PALATE – bring it on home
- BILL ORCUTT – a different view
- IAN WADLEY – snowed under glass
- CAMERON WOOD – st lazarre pts 1&2
- RELIGIOUS KNIVES – bind them
- RAKTA – fim do mundo
- SAO PAULO UNDERGROUND – falling down from the sky like some damned ghost
- CAMERON WOOD – st lazarre pts 1&2
- TREVOR TAYLOR – intro/6 stations
- EDDIE PREVOST – –
- Z’EV – bust this viii