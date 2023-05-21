theeNoWShoW: 2023-05-21
Written by Playlist Robot on May 21, 2023
- the DEAD C – still
- LOWLIFE – olympique lyonnais
- BEURRE – longish story
- WILLIAM S. BURROUGHS – the saints go marching through all the popular tunes
- TESS BRADY – people in a gallery, an experiment in stereophony (1980)
- SWEENEY – the studio
- the ONOS – banned at metro
- SUE HARDING – dot matrix
- MAGPIES ARE BRUTAL – nature is brutal: 2
- ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE – the wizard
- MAINLINER – mainliner sonic
- HIGH RISE – pop sicle
- STEREOLAB & NURSE WITH WOUND – trippin’ with the birds