theeNoWShoW: 2023-05-21

  1. the DEAD C – still
  2. LOWLIFE – olympique lyonnais
  3. BEURRE – longish story
  4. WILLIAM S. BURROUGHS – the saints go marching through all the popular tunes
  5. TESS BRADY – people in a gallery, an experiment in stereophony (1980)
  6. SWEENEY – the studio
  7. the ONOS – banned at metro
  8. SUE HARDING – dot matrix
  9. MAGPIES ARE BRUTAL – nature is brutal: 2
  10. ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE – the wizard
  11. MAINLINER – mainliner sonic
  12. HIGH RISE – pop sicle
  13. STEREOLAB & NURSE WITH WOUND – trippin’ with the birds
