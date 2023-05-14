theeNoWShoW: 2023-05-14

Written by on May 14, 2023

  1. BARDO POND – destroying angel
  2. HASH JAR TEMPO – untitled
  3. ROY MONTGOMERY – visions of emma
  4. ARCHIE SHEPP – blues for don’l duck
  5. NOCTURNAL EMISSIONS & BARNACLES – drunk dub cat
  6. AGNEL LANZ VATCHER – laughing hyenas
  7. DAVID CUNNINGHAM – error system (c pulse group recording)
  8. KOSTIS KILYMIS – crystal drops
  9. OREN AMBARCHI – girl with the silver eyes
  10. GIUSEPPE IELASI – 01
  11. RHIZOME – 08’01”
  12. EUGENE CHADBOURNE with DUCK BAKER & RANDY HUTTON – two peafowl, tails folded in close, pause for a moment in the front yard dusk (studio)
