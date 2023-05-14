theeNoWShoW: 2023-05-14

- BARDO POND – destroying angel
- HASH JAR TEMPO – untitled
- ROY MONTGOMERY – visions of emma
- ARCHIE SHEPP – blues for don’l duck
- NOCTURNAL EMISSIONS & BARNACLES – drunk dub cat
- AGNEL LANZ VATCHER – laughing hyenas
- DAVID CUNNINGHAM – error system (c pulse group recording)
- KOSTIS KILYMIS – crystal drops
- OREN AMBARCHI – girl with the silver eyes
- GIUSEPPE IELASI – 01
- RHIZOME – 08’01”
- EUGENE CHADBOURNE with DUCK BAKER & RANDY HUTTON – two peafowl, tails folded in close, pause for a moment in the front yard dusk (studio)
Reader's opinions