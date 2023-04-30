theeNoWShoW: 2023-04-30

- COIL – how to destroy angels
- ROBERT CURGENVEN – and when the storm came, they were the storm
- DIIMPA – moss
- ELIANE RADIGUE – stress osaka
- SCOTT WALKER & SUNN O))) – lullaby
- FELICIA ATKINSON – you have to have eyes
- JENNY HVAL & SUSANNA – i have a darkness
- ARCA – piel
- DELIA DERBYSHIRE – sea
- MY DISCO – an intimate conflict
- SIMON FISHER TURNER – the garden soundtrack (excerpt)
- DIAMANDA GALAS – the law of the plague
- SOUTH-WEST GERMAN RADIO ORCHESTRA – atmospheres
- SWEENEY – paranormal at birth
