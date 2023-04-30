theeNoWShoW: 2023-04-30

April 30, 2023

  1. COIL – how to destroy angels
  2. ROBERT CURGENVEN – and when the storm came, they were the storm
  3. DIIMPA – moss
  4. ELIANE RADIGUE – stress osaka
  5. SCOTT WALKER & SUNN O))) – lullaby
  6. FELICIA ATKINSON – you have to have eyes
  7. JENNY HVAL & SUSANNA – i have a darkness
  8. ARCA – piel
  9. DELIA DERBYSHIRE – sea
  10. MY DISCO – an intimate conflict
  11. SIMON FISHER TURNER – the garden soundtrack (excerpt)
  12. DIAMANDA GALAS – the law of the plague
  13. SOUTH-WEST GERMAN RADIO ORCHESTRA – atmospheres
  14. SWEENEY – paranormal at birth
