The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-05-27

  1. Electrocute – Kleiner dicker junge
  2. Señor Coconut – Kiss
  3. The Cruel Sea – Anybody but you
  4. Penny Flanagan & the New Moon – Lap it up
  5. You am I – Who’s leaving you now
  6. Burnside Mums – Drive out of town
  7. Dean Forever – Greatest once
  8. Stereolab – Aerial troubles
  9. Mina Tindle – Pan
  10. M.Craft – Come to my senses
  11. Paul McCartney – Vanilla sky
  12. Nancy Wilson – Elevator beat
  13. Josh Rouse – Directions
  14. R.E.M. – Sweetness follows
  15. The Monkees – Mary, Mary
  16. The Man Himself – Old dog
  17. Colourwheel – Coventry
  18. Folk Bitch Trio – Cathode ray
  19. Jean Wells – With My Love and What You Got
  20. The Three Degrees – There’s so much love all around me
  21. The Sundials – Live for you
  22. Colter – Best shirt
  23. Brazilian Girls – St. Petersburg
