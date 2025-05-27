The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-05-27

- Electrocute – Kleiner dicker junge
- Señor Coconut – Kiss
- The Cruel Sea – Anybody but you
- Penny Flanagan & the New Moon – Lap it up
- You am I – Who’s leaving you now
- Burnside Mums – Drive out of town
- Dean Forever – Greatest once
- Stereolab – Aerial troubles
- Mina Tindle – Pan
- M.Craft – Come to my senses
- Paul McCartney – Vanilla sky
- Nancy Wilson – Elevator beat
- Josh Rouse – Directions
- R.E.M. – Sweetness follows
- The Monkees – Mary, Mary
- The Man Himself – Old dog
- Colourwheel – Coventry
- Folk Bitch Trio – Cathode ray
- Jean Wells – With My Love and What You Got
- The Three Degrees – There’s so much love all around me
- The Sundials – Live for you
- Colter – Best shirt
- Brazilian Girls – St. Petersburg
