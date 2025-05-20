The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-05-20

- The Wonder Stuff – Caught in my shadow
- Voice Of The Beehive – I say nothing
- Stormy-Lou – Friends of mine
- The Sundays – Can’t be sure
- Ella Ion – Creature skin
- Loose Tooth – Walk away
- Penguin Cafe Orchestra – Telephone & rubber band
- Lou Reed – New York Telephone Conversation
- Scissor Sisters – Let’s have a kiki
- De La Soul – Ring, ring, ring
- Sonny & Cher – But you’re mine
- Donovan – Barabajagal (Love is hot)
- James Gang – Walk away
- Paul McCartney & Wings – Let me roll it
- Jamie Lena – Dissolve
- Wolf Alice – Bloom baby bloom
- Dean Forever – Greatest once
- The Cure – Lovesong
- Hard Rubbish – North east
- Sean Blackwell – Clouds
- The Shins – Gone for good
- Violent Femmes – Good feeling
- George Bracken – Blue jean rock
