The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-05-20

Written by on May 20, 2025

  1. The Wonder Stuff – Caught in my shadow
  2. Voice Of The Beehive – I say nothing
  3. Stormy-Lou – Friends of mine
  4. The Sundays – Can’t be sure
  5. Ella Ion – Creature skin
  6. Loose Tooth – Walk away
  7. Penguin Cafe Orchestra – Telephone & rubber band
  8. Lou Reed – New York Telephone Conversation
  9. Scissor Sisters – Let’s have a kiki
  10. De La Soul – Ring, ring, ring
  11. Sonny & Cher – But you’re mine
  12. Donovan – Barabajagal (Love is hot)
  13. James Gang – Walk away
  14. Paul McCartney & Wings – Let me roll it
  15. Jamie Lena – Dissolve
  16. Wolf Alice – Bloom baby bloom
  17. Dean Forever – Greatest once
  18. The Cure – Lovesong
  19. Hard Rubbish – North east
  20. Sean Blackwell – Clouds
  21. The Shins – Gone for good
  22. Violent Femmes – Good feeling
  23. George Bracken – Blue jean rock
