The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-05-13

- Paul Jones – Aquarius
- Dusty Springfield – Spooky
- Babe Rainbow – Long live the wilderness
- Loose Tooth – Walk away
- Tamara & the Dreams – Successful bisexual
- Ella Ion – Creative skin
- The Strokes – Someday
- Yo La Tengo – You can have it all
- Rocket Science – Being followed
- Seamus O – You’ve been lying too
- Wayne Fontana & the Mindbenders – The game of love
- The Castaways – Liar liar
- The Vogues – Five o’clock world
- The Marvelettes – Danger, heartbreak dead ahead
- The Mushniks – Onion rings
- The Atlantics – Bombora
- TISM – The history of western civilization
- R.E.M. – The end of the world as we know it (and I feel fine)
- Arleta – Mia fora thymamai
- Norma Tanega – Jubilation
- Alana Jagt – Stay in bed
- Noah & the Whale – 2 atoms in a molecule
- Hatchie – Adored
- Torres – Good scare
- The Rolling Stones – Paint it black
