The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-05-13

May 13, 2025

  1. Paul Jones – Aquarius
  2. Dusty Springfield – Spooky
  3. Babe Rainbow – Long live the wilderness
  4. Loose Tooth – Walk away
  5. Tamara & the Dreams – Successful bisexual
  6. Ella Ion – Creative skin
  7. The Strokes – Someday
  8. Yo La Tengo – You can have it all
  9. Rocket Science – Being followed
  10. Seamus O – You’ve been lying too
  11. Wayne Fontana & the Mindbenders – The game of love
  12. The Castaways – Liar liar
  13. The Vogues – Five o’clock world
  14. The Marvelettes – Danger, heartbreak dead ahead
  15. The Mushniks – Onion rings
  16. The Atlantics – Bombora
  17. TISM – The history of western civilization
  18. R.E.M. – The end of the world as we know it (and I feel fine)
  19. Arleta – Mia fora thymamai
  20. Norma Tanega – Jubilation
  21. Alana Jagt – Stay in bed
  22. Noah & the Whale – 2 atoms in a molecule
  23. Hatchie – Adored
  24. Torres – Good scare
  25. The Rolling Stones – Paint it black
