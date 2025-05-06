The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-05-06

- Buddy Holly & the Crickets – You’re so square
- The Man Himself – Dead and gone
- Lemonheads – Confetti
- Screamfeeder – Hi Cs
- Clouds – Aquamarine
- Veruca Salt – Seether
- Nancy Bates – Share your love
- Damien Jurado – Silver joy
- Nick Drake – One of these things first
- Oh Deliah – April sun
- Miles Caton, DC6 Singers Collective and Pleasant Valley Youth Choir of New Orleans – This little light of mine
- Cedric Burnside, Sharde Thomas-Mallory and Tierinii Jackson – Wang dang doodle
- Jack O’Connell, Lola Kirke and Peter Dreimanis – Pick poor robin clean
- Brittany Howard – Pale, pale moon
- The Beatles – Only a Northern song
- The Shangs – (Lying here) in Brazil
- The Soft Collapse – Boots and bags
- 20th Century Graduates – Where the wind blows
- TV Therapy – Animal control
- Siouxie & the Banshees – Spellbound
- Patti Smith – Gloria
- Johnny Cash – Folsom Prison Blues
