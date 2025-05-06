The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-05-06

Written by on May 6, 2025

  1. Buddy Holly & the Crickets – You’re so square
  2. The Man Himself – Dead and gone
  3. Lemonheads – Confetti
  4. Screamfeeder – Hi Cs
  5. Clouds – Aquamarine
  6. Veruca Salt – Seether
  7. Nancy Bates – Share your love
  8. Damien Jurado – Silver joy
  9. Nick Drake – One of these things first
  10. Oh Deliah – April sun
  11. Miles Caton, DC6 Singers Collective and Pleasant Valley Youth Choir of New Orleans – This little light of mine
  12. Cedric Burnside, Sharde Thomas-Mallory and Tierinii Jackson – Wang dang doodle
  13. Jack O’Connell, Lola Kirke and Peter Dreimanis – Pick poor robin clean
  14. Brittany Howard – Pale, pale moon
  15. The Beatles – Only a Northern song
  16. The Shangs – (Lying here) in Brazil
  17. The Soft Collapse – Boots and bags
  18. 20th Century Graduates – Where the wind blows
  19. TV Therapy – Animal control
  20. Siouxie & the Banshees – Spellbound
  21. Patti Smith – Gloria
  22. Johnny Cash – Folsom Prison Blues
