The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-04-29

- Booker T. and the MGs – Green Onions
- The Rutles – Cheese and Onions
- Grace Vandals – Tobacco
- Davey Lane – Earn Enough For Us
- Street Legal – No Gods! No Masters! No Doorlists! No Bouncers!
- The Man Himself – Raspberry Ripple
- Blondie – Union City Blue
- Nancy Bates – Sway My Way
- Fiona Apple – Hot Knife
- Dave Graney and the Coral Snakes – I’m Gonna Release Your Soul
- War Room – Shuffle
- Sam and Dave – Soul Man
- MC 900 ft. Jesus – If I Only Had A Brain
- Jim O’Rourke – All Downhill from Here
- The Cops – Wallet/Puffer/Smokes/Keys
- The Rememberz – Let Me Be Your Girl
- Johnny SeaGull & The Hot Chips – I Deal in Fire
- Jeffrey Lewis – Banned from the Roxy
- Devo – That’s Good
- Mass Wisteria – No Vacancy
- The Clash – Rock the Casbah
