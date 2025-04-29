The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-04-29

April 29, 2025

  1. Booker T. and the MGs – Green Onions
  2. The Rutles – Cheese and Onions
  3. Grace Vandals – Tobacco
  4. Davey Lane – Earn Enough For Us
  5. Street Legal – No Gods! No Masters! No Doorlists! No Bouncers!
  6. The Man Himself – Raspberry Ripple
  7. Blondie – Union City Blue
  8. Nancy Bates – Sway My Way
  9. Fiona Apple – Hot Knife
  10. Dave Graney and the Coral Snakes – I’m Gonna Release Your Soul
  11. War Room – Shuffle
  12. Sam and Dave – Soul Man
  13. MC 900 ft. Jesus – If I Only Had A Brain
  14. Jim O’Rourke – All Downhill from Here
  15. The Cops – Wallet/Puffer/Smokes/Keys
  16. The Rememberz – Let Me Be Your Girl
  17. Johnny SeaGull & The Hot Chips – I Deal in Fire
  18. Jeffrey Lewis – Banned from the Roxy
  19. Devo – That’s Good
  20. Mass Wisteria – No Vacancy
  21. The Clash – Rock the Casbah
