The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-04-22

  1. The Chosen Few – Cut me in
  2. Rufus Thomas – Itch and scratch (pt 1)
  3. Nadia Reid – Hotel Santa Cruz
  4. Porpoise Spit – Land
  5. PJ Harvey – Down by the water
  6. Oscar The Wild – Big think
  7. Mass Wisteria – Same old
  8. The Rolling Stones – Sympathy for the Devil
  9. The Cruel Sea – The Honeymoon is over
  10. The Ronettes – Be my baby
  11. Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons – Big girls don’t cry
  12. Otis Redding – Love man
  13. Solomon Burke – Cry to me
  14. Wet Leg – Catch the fists
  15. Lene Lovich – New toy
  16. Matt Berninger – Bonnet of pins
  17. Swapmeet – New wood, old ashes
  18. Cathy Diver – Sylvia
  19. Blake Mills – Hey lover
  20. Colter – Life of the party
  21. Folk Bitch Trio – The Actor
  22. Duo Montagne – Deeply in love
  23. Les Paul & Mary Ford – Brazil
