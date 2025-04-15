The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-04-15

Written by on April 15, 2025

  1. Bucko – Wonderful
  2. Club Hoy – Not like that
  3. Pulp – Spike Island
  4. Stereo MCs – Step it up
  5. The Charlatans – The only one I know
  6. Jess Johns – Mercy
  7. The Beths – Happy unhappy
  8. Jem Cassar-Daley – Slow down
  9. Laura Veirs – Don’t lose yourself
  10. Bob Dylan – The man in me
  11. Pierro Piccioni – Traffic boom
  12. Kenny Rogers & the First Edition – Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)
  13. Townes Van Zandt – Dead flowers
  14. Ball Park Music – Pain & love
  15. Babe Rainbow – Now & Zen
  16. The Man Himself – Raspberry ripple
  17. Polish Club – Take it
  18. Eli Paperboy Reed & the True Loves – The Satisfier
  19. Sandy Gaye – Watch the Dog That Bring the Bone
  20. Audry Slo – Gonna find the right boy
  21. Fontella Base – Rescue me
  22. Mavis Staples – Can you get to that
  23. The Masters Apprentices – Titanic
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Steppin’ Out: 2025-04-15

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2025-04-15

Current track

Title

Artist