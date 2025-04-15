The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-04-15

- Bucko – Wonderful
- Club Hoy – Not like that
- Pulp – Spike Island
- Stereo MCs – Step it up
- The Charlatans – The only one I know
- Jess Johns – Mercy
- The Beths – Happy unhappy
- Jem Cassar-Daley – Slow down
- Laura Veirs – Don’t lose yourself
- Bob Dylan – The man in me
- Pierro Piccioni – Traffic boom
- Kenny Rogers & the First Edition – Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)
- Townes Van Zandt – Dead flowers
- Ball Park Music – Pain & love
- Babe Rainbow – Now & Zen
- The Man Himself – Raspberry ripple
- Polish Club – Take it
- Eli Paperboy Reed & the True Loves – The Satisfier
- Sandy Gaye – Watch the Dog That Bring the Bone
- Audry Slo – Gonna find the right boy
- Fontella Base – Rescue me
- Mavis Staples – Can you get to that
- The Masters Apprentices – Titanic
