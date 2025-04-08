The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-04-08

- Pixies – Hey
- Oscar The Wild – Big Think
- The Hummingbirds – Something strange
- Community Radio – Old New York
- Middle Kids – Salt eyes
- Jess Ribeiro – Hurry back to love
- The Drifters – Somebody new dancin’ with you
- Moby feat. Vera Hall – Natural blues
- Dean Forever – Greatest once
- Perfume Genius – It’s a mirror
- Josie Cotton – Johnny, are you queer?
- Modern English – I melt with you
- The Plimsouls – Everywhere at once
- The Flirts – Jukebox (Don’t put another dime)
- Nadia Reid – Changed, unchained
- The Stamps – Jamie’s song
- Holly Throsby – Here is my co-pilot
- Problem Pony – Nine pound hammer
- Split Enz – I got you
- Psychedelic Furs – Love my way
- Pulp – Mis-shapes
- Bruce Springsteen – Born to run
- Frankie Avalon – Venus
