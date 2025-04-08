The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-04-08

  1. Pixies – Hey
  2. Oscar The Wild – Big Think
  3. The Hummingbirds – Something strange
  4. Community Radio – Old New York
  5. Middle Kids – Salt eyes
  6. Jess Ribeiro – Hurry back to love
  7. The Drifters – Somebody new dancin’ with you
  8. Moby feat. Vera Hall – Natural blues
  9. Dean Forever – Greatest once
  10. Perfume Genius – It’s a mirror
  11. Josie Cotton – Johnny, are you queer?
  12. Modern English – I melt with you
  13. The Plimsouls – Everywhere at once
  14. The Flirts – Jukebox (Don’t put another dime)
  15. Nadia Reid – Changed, unchained
  16. The Stamps – Jamie’s song
  17. Holly Throsby – Here is my co-pilot
  18. Problem Pony – Nine pound hammer
  19. Split Enz – I got you
  20. Psychedelic Furs – Love my way
  21. Pulp – Mis-shapes
  22. Bruce Springsteen – Born to run
  23. Frankie Avalon – Venus
