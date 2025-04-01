The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-04-01

April 1, 2025

  1. Ray Brown & the Whispers – Fool, fool, fool
  2. Miriam Makeba – Carnival (a day in the life of a fool)
  3. The Honeypies – Fool in love
  4. Tinpan Orange – Foolish child
  5. The Booby Traps – Fool for you
  6. The Flaming Groovies – Somebody’s fool
  7. The Cardigans – Lovefool
  8. Rachel Sweet – Fool’s gold
  9. Adrianne Lenker – Fool
  10. An Horse – Ship of fools
  11. The Beatles – The fool on the hill
  12. Ride Into The Sun – Fool
  13. The Who – Won’t get fooled again
  14. Young Modern – Fool’s road
  15. Etta James – I’ve been a fool
  16. Sanford Clark – The Fool
  17. Little Red – Fool
  18. Kate Fuller – Fools fall in love
  19. Blur – Fool
  20. The Stone Roses – Fool’s gold (Radio edit)
  21. The Doors – Ship of fools
  22. Smog – Fool’s lament
  23. Patient Little Sister – What a fool
  24. Abbie Cardwell – Fool’s paradise
  25. Ann Peebles – I pity the fool
