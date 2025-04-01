The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-04-01

- Ray Brown & the Whispers – Fool, fool, fool
- Miriam Makeba – Carnival (a day in the life of a fool)
- The Honeypies – Fool in love
- Tinpan Orange – Foolish child
- The Booby Traps – Fool for you
- The Flaming Groovies – Somebody’s fool
- The Cardigans – Lovefool
- Rachel Sweet – Fool’s gold
- Adrianne Lenker – Fool
- An Horse – Ship of fools
- The Beatles – The fool on the hill
- Ride Into The Sun – Fool
- The Who – Won’t get fooled again
- Young Modern – Fool’s road
- Etta James – I’ve been a fool
- Sanford Clark – The Fool
- Little Red – Fool
- Kate Fuller – Fools fall in love
- Blur – Fool
- The Stone Roses – Fool’s gold (Radio edit)
- The Doors – Ship of fools
- Smog – Fool’s lament
- Patient Little Sister – What a fool
- Abbie Cardwell – Fool’s paradise
- Ann Peebles – I pity the fool
Reader's opinions