The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-03-25

March 25, 2025

  1. Sacha Distel – Y’en a qui font ça
  2. Edoardo Vianello – Guarda come dondolo
  3. Belle & Sebastian – Wrapped up in books
  4. Stereolab – Fluorescences
  5. Nadia Reid – Call the days
  6. Bat For Lashes – Laura
  7. C. Cedar – Feel the sun
  8. Shifty Peaks – Coast to coast
  9. Placement – More a curse
  10. Teenage Crime – Normative
  11. Huey Lewis & the News – Hip to be square
  12. Tom Tom Club – Who feelin’ it
  13. M/A/R/R/S – Pump up the volume
  14. New Order – True faith
  15. The Man Himself – Raspberry ripple
  16. Loose Tooth – In the morning
  17. The Gooch Palms – Summertime
  18. Babe Rainbow – Aquarium cowgirl
  19. Sandie Shaw – Always something there to remind me
  20. Lee Hazlewood – I move around
  21. Dan Sultan – Dirty ground
  22. Sarah Blasko – We won’t run
  23. Aretha Franklin – Save me
