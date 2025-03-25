The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-03-25

- Sacha Distel – Y’en a qui font ça
- Edoardo Vianello – Guarda come dondolo
- Belle & Sebastian – Wrapped up in books
- Stereolab – Fluorescences
- Nadia Reid – Call the days
- Bat For Lashes – Laura
- C. Cedar – Feel the sun
- Shifty Peaks – Coast to coast
- Placement – More a curse
- Teenage Crime – Normative
- Huey Lewis & the News – Hip to be square
- Tom Tom Club – Who feelin’ it
- M/A/R/R/S – Pump up the volume
- New Order – True faith
- The Man Himself – Raspberry ripple
- Loose Tooth – In the morning
- The Gooch Palms – Summertime
- Babe Rainbow – Aquarium cowgirl
- Sandie Shaw – Always something there to remind me
- Lee Hazlewood – I move around
- Dan Sultan – Dirty ground
- Sarah Blasko – We won’t run
- Aretha Franklin – Save me
