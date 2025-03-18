The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-03-18

- The Diplomats of Solid Sound – B-O-O-G-A-L-O-O
- Boney M – Gotta go home
- Sunsick Daisy – It’ll be alright
- The Lemon Twigs – They don’t know how to fall in place
- Protodactyls – Winter sun
- Manfred Mann – Hubble bubble
- Street Legal – Letters from the occupation
- The Models – God bless America
- Ya Ya Choral – Two lines
- Jules – Rock rock daddy
- Iggy Pop – Lust for life
- Lou Reed – Perfect day
- Sleeper – Atomic
- Underworld – Born slippy Nuxx
- Aldous Harding – The barrel
- Noah & the Whale – Blue skies
- Sunny & the Sunsets – Waiting
- Courtney Barnett – Pickles from the jar
- Maisie B – Pull the rug
- Paper Tiger – One drop short
- Pting – Bus driver
Reader's opinions