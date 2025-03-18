The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-03-18

Written by on March 18, 2025

  1. The Diplomats of Solid Sound – B-O-O-G-A-L-O-O
  2. Boney M – Gotta go home
  3. Sunsick Daisy – It’ll be alright
  4. The Lemon Twigs – They don’t know how to fall in place
  5. Protodactyls – Winter sun
  6. Manfred Mann – Hubble bubble
  7. Street Legal – Letters from the occupation
  8. The Models – God bless America
  9. Ya Ya Choral – Two lines
  10. Jules – Rock rock daddy
  11. Iggy Pop – Lust for life
  12. Lou Reed – Perfect day
  13. Sleeper – Atomic
  14. Underworld – Born slippy Nuxx
  15. Aldous Harding – The barrel
  16. Noah & the Whale – Blue skies
  17. Sunny & the Sunsets – Waiting
  18. Courtney Barnett – Pickles from the jar
  19. Maisie B – Pull the rug
  20. Paper Tiger – One drop short
  21. Pting – Bus driver
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2025-03-18

Current track

Title

Artist