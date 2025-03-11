The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-03-11

- Les Paul & Mary Ford – Mammy’s boogie
- Jody Reynolds – Fire of love
- Cathy Diver – Sylvia
- Angie McMahon – Untangling
- The Sprouts – I hear music
- Pine Point – Trying
- Swimsuit – Make me frown
- Sleater-Kinney – You’re no rock ‘n’ roll fun
- The Linda Lindas – No clue
- BandShe – Hot mess
- Dick Dale – Miserlou
- Dusty Springfield – Son of a preacher man
- Urge Overkill – Girl you’ll be a woman soon
- Chuck Berry – You never can tell
- The Tullamarines – Running on empty
- Radio Free Alice – Empty words
- The Go-Betweens – Hammer the hammer
- The Cure – Jumping Someone Else’s Train
- Jimmy Cliff – You can get it if you really want it
- Nina Simone – I wish I knew how it would feel to be free
- Jean Wells – Sit down and cry
- Lynsey De Paul – Sugar me
- Anya Anastasia – Smog & Mirrors
- Sons of Zoku – O Saber
- Brother Bones & His Shadows – Sweet Georgia Brown
