The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-03-11

Written by on March 11, 2025

  1. Les Paul & Mary Ford – Mammy’s boogie
  2. Jody Reynolds – Fire of love
  3. Cathy Diver – Sylvia
  4. Angie McMahon – Untangling
  5. The Sprouts – I hear music
  6. Pine Point – Trying
  7. Swimsuit – Make me frown
  8. Sleater-Kinney – You’re no rock ‘n’ roll fun
  9. The Linda Lindas – No clue
  10. BandShe – Hot mess
  11. Dick Dale – Miserlou
  12. Dusty Springfield – Son of a preacher man
  13. Urge Overkill – Girl you’ll be a woman soon
  14. Chuck Berry – You never can tell
  15. The Tullamarines – Running on empty
  16. Radio Free Alice – Empty words
  17. The Go-Betweens – Hammer the hammer
  18. The Cure – Jumping Someone Else’s Train
  19. Jimmy Cliff – You can get it if you really want it
  20. Nina Simone – I wish I knew how it would feel to be free
  21. Jean Wells – Sit down and cry
  22. Lynsey De Paul – Sugar me
  23. Anya Anastasia – Smog & Mirrors
  24. Sons of Zoku – O Saber
  25. Brother Bones & His Shadows – Sweet Georgia Brown
