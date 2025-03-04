The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-03-04

- The Lancers – Somebody help me
- The Jam – That’s entertainment (Demo)
- Judy Small – To be a woman
- Totally Mild – Pearl
- Wilding – Difficult day
- Ghyti – Smoke and mirrors
- The Bombay Royale – The Bombay twist
- Laxmikant-Pyarelal – Soul of Bobby
- Asha Bhosie – Disco station
- Panjabi MC – Beware of the boys (Mundian to bach ke)
- Nico – Fairest of the seasons
- Elliott Smith – Needle in the hay
- Nick Drake – Fly
- Paul Simon – Me & Julio down by the schoolyard
- Empty Threats – Phone call
- Bridget Fahey & the Bone Rattlers – Waves
- Seamus O – Broken lights
- The Vaccines – Wetsuit
- Cookin’ on 3 Burners – Skeletor
- Etta James – Light my fire
- Fire! Santa Rosa, Fire! – Little cowboys, bad hombres
- Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – Is this love?
- The Lemonheads – It’s about time
Reader's opinions