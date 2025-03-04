The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-03-04

Written by on March 4, 2025

  1. The Lancers – Somebody help me
  2. The Jam – That’s entertainment (Demo)
  3. Judy Small – To be a woman
  4. Totally Mild – Pearl
  5. Wilding – Difficult day
  6. Ghyti – Smoke and mirrors
  7. The Bombay Royale – The Bombay twist
  8. Laxmikant-Pyarelal – Soul of Bobby
  9. Asha Bhosie – Disco station
  10. Panjabi MC – Beware of the boys (Mundian to bach ke)
  11. Nico – Fairest of the seasons
  12. Elliott Smith – Needle in the hay
  13. Nick Drake – Fly
  14. Paul Simon – Me & Julio down by the schoolyard
  15. Empty Threats – Phone call
  16. Bridget Fahey & the Bone Rattlers – Waves
  17. Seamus O – Broken lights
  18. The Vaccines – Wetsuit
  19. Cookin’ on 3 Burners – Skeletor
  20. Etta James – Light my fire
  21. Fire! Santa Rosa, Fire! – Little cowboys, bad hombres
  22. Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – Is this love?
  23. The Lemonheads – It’s about time
