The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-02-25

Written by on February 25, 2025

  1. Rex Wonderful & the Silk Sheets – Neuroplasticity
  2. Olympia – Flamingo
  3. Panchiko – Honeycomb
  4. The La’s – There she goes
  5. R.E.M. – Near wild heaven
  6. Susan Lily – Had a dream
  7. Immy Owusu – Curly hair
  8. Manu Dibango – Night in Zeralda
  9. Miriam Makeba – Lumumba
  10. Stevie Wonder – Sir Duke
  11. Psychedelic Furs – Pretty in pink
  12. Echo & the Bunnymen – Bring on the dancing horses
  13. Suzanne Vega – Left of centre
  14. O.M.D. – If you leave
  15. Parquet Courts – One man no city
  16. Street Legal – Hair today, gone tomorrow
  17. Purée – Figure it out
  18. La Lupe – That’s the way it’s gonna be
  19. Les Baxter & his Orchestra – Jungle jalopy
  20. Dicky Doo & the Don’ts – Vive l’amour
  21. Thelma Plum – Freckles
  22. Fiona Beverage – Cat trap
  23. Alvin Cash – Doin’ the Ali shuffle
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Steppin’ Out: 2025-02-25

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2025-02-25

Current track

Title

Artist