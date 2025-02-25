The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-02-25

- Rex Wonderful & the Silk Sheets – Neuroplasticity
- Olympia – Flamingo
- Panchiko – Honeycomb
- The La’s – There she goes
- R.E.M. – Near wild heaven
- Susan Lily – Had a dream
- Immy Owusu – Curly hair
- Manu Dibango – Night in Zeralda
- Miriam Makeba – Lumumba
- Stevie Wonder – Sir Duke
- Psychedelic Furs – Pretty in pink
- Echo & the Bunnymen – Bring on the dancing horses
- Suzanne Vega – Left of centre
- O.M.D. – If you leave
- Parquet Courts – One man no city
- Street Legal – Hair today, gone tomorrow
- Purée – Figure it out
- La Lupe – That’s the way it’s gonna be
- Les Baxter & his Orchestra – Jungle jalopy
- Dicky Doo & the Don’ts – Vive l’amour
- Thelma Plum – Freckles
- Fiona Beverage – Cat trap
- Alvin Cash – Doin’ the Ali shuffle
Reader's opinions