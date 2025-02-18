The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-02-18

  1. José González – Down the line
  2. William Jack – That’s Dallas
  3. Lasca Dry – Catepillar song
  4. Cathy Diver – Getaway
  5. Bruce Springsteen – 57 channels (and nothin’ on)
  6. Bob Dylan – Highway 61 Revisited
  7. Regurgitator – Black bugs
  8. Devo – Freedom of choice
  9. Cable Ties – Thoughts back
  10. Juliana Hatfield – Make a move on me
  11. Marvin Gaye – I heard it through the grapevine
  12. Three Dog Night – Joy to the world
  13. The Temptations – Ain’t too proud to beg
  14. Procol Harum – A whiter shade of pale
  15. Hachiku – Fun for everyone
  16. Wild Rocket – Dewey Decimal System
  17. Hanky Panky Social Club – Party isn’t over
  18. Periscope – Leave
  19. Andrew Bird – Sisyphus
  20. James – Sometimes (Lester Piggot)
  21. Hunters & Collectors – You stole my thunder
  22. Tara Coates – Last Drinks
  23. Sweater Curse – (Hear you)
  24. Yoko Ono – Kiss kiss kiss
