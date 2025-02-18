The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-02-18

- José González – Down the line
- William Jack – That’s Dallas
- Lasca Dry – Catepillar song
- Cathy Diver – Getaway
- Bruce Springsteen – 57 channels (and nothin’ on)
- Bob Dylan – Highway 61 Revisited
- Regurgitator – Black bugs
- Devo – Freedom of choice
- Cable Ties – Thoughts back
- Juliana Hatfield – Make a move on me
- Marvin Gaye – I heard it through the grapevine
- Three Dog Night – Joy to the world
- The Temptations – Ain’t too proud to beg
- Procol Harum – A whiter shade of pale
- Hachiku – Fun for everyone
- Wild Rocket – Dewey Decimal System
- Hanky Panky Social Club – Party isn’t over
- Periscope – Leave
- Andrew Bird – Sisyphus
- James – Sometimes (Lester Piggot)
- Hunters & Collectors – You stole my thunder
- Tara Coates – Last Drinks
- Sweater Curse – (Hear you)
- Yoko Ono – Kiss kiss kiss
