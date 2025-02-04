The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-02-04

- Travelling Sacks – Bowling shoes
- Shonen Knife – Blitzkrieg bop
- The Twinsets – Heartbeat
- The Waitresses – Square pegs
- Vivian Girls – Sick
- The Vains – Don’t think so
- Brian Eno – Taking tiger mountain
- Barefoot Bowls Club – Adelaide
- Lush – 500 (Sahake baby shake)
- Wye Oak – Lifer
- The Thirteenth Floor Elevators – You’re gonna miss me
- The Beta Band – Dry the rain
- Smog – Cold blooded old times
- Bob Dylan – Most of the time
- Day for Caroline – I regret
- Goon Sax – Make time 4 love
- The Aves – Poor William
- Ruby Boots – Oh lover
- The Sloe Ruin – Lover
- Serge Gainsbourg & Brigitte Bardot – Comic strip
- The San Sebastian Strings – The Gypsy camp
- Althea & Donna – Uptown top ranking
Reader's opinions