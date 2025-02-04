The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-02-04

February 4, 2025

  1. Travelling Sacks – Bowling shoes
  2. Shonen Knife – Blitzkrieg bop
  3. The Twinsets – Heartbeat
  4. The Waitresses – Square pegs
  5. Vivian Girls – Sick
  6. The Vains – Don’t think so
  7. Brian Eno – Taking tiger mountain
  8. Barefoot Bowls Club – Adelaide
  9. Lush – 500 (Sahake baby shake)
  10. Wye Oak – Lifer
  11. The Thirteenth Floor Elevators – You’re gonna miss me
  12. The Beta Band – Dry the rain
  13. Smog – Cold blooded old times
  14. Bob Dylan – Most of the time
  15. Day for Caroline – I regret
  16. Goon Sax – Make time 4 love
  17. The Aves – Poor William
  18. Ruby Boots – Oh lover
  19. The Sloe Ruin – Lover
  20. Serge Gainsbourg & Brigitte Bardot – Comic strip
  21. The San Sebastian Strings – The Gypsy camp
  22. Althea & Donna – Uptown top ranking
