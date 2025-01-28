The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-01-28

Written by on January 28, 2025

  1. Radiohead – Jigsaw
  2. Look Blue Go Purple – Grace
  3. Johnny Seagull & the Hot Chips – I deal in fire
  4. Custard – Lucky star
  5. Teenage Fanclub – Escher
  6. Wireheads – Note to self
  7. Tom Tom Club – Genius of love
  8. The Waitresses – The comb
  9. Madonna – Lucky Star
  10. Paul Kelly & the Messengers – Dumb Things
  11. Big Pig – Hungry town
  12. The Stems – At first sight
  13. The Saints – The music goes round my head
  14. The Fuss – Bee song
  15. Camp Cope – Blue
  16. Seabass – Burn
  17. Spiderbait – Hot water & milk
  18. Babe Rainbow – Like Cleopatra
  19. Khruangbin – Pon pón
  20. The Limiñanas – Malamore
  21. The Shadows – Man of mystery
  22. Ray Barretto – 007
  23. Alan Moorhouse – That’s nice
  24. Mable John – Your good thing (is about to end)
  25. Billy Fury – Letter full of tears
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Steppin’ Out: 2025-01-28

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2025-01-28

Current track

Title

Artist