The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-01-28

- Radiohead – Jigsaw
- Look Blue Go Purple – Grace
- Johnny Seagull & the Hot Chips – I deal in fire
- Custard – Lucky star
- Teenage Fanclub – Escher
- Wireheads – Note to self
- Tom Tom Club – Genius of love
- The Waitresses – The comb
- Madonna – Lucky Star
- Paul Kelly & the Messengers – Dumb Things
- Big Pig – Hungry town
- The Stems – At first sight
- The Saints – The music goes round my head
- The Fuss – Bee song
- Camp Cope – Blue
- Seabass – Burn
- Spiderbait – Hot water & milk
- Babe Rainbow – Like Cleopatra
- Khruangbin – Pon pón
- The Limiñanas – Malamore
- The Shadows – Man of mystery
- Ray Barretto – 007
- Alan Moorhouse – That’s nice
- Mable John – Your good thing (is about to end)
- Billy Fury – Letter full of tears
Reader's opinions