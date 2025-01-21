The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-01-21

January 21, 2025

  1. Mark Curtis & the Flanelettes – Keepsake
  2. Stephen Malkmus – Church on white
  3. M Craft – Snowbird
  4. Blur – Out of time
  5. Hurray For The Riff Raff – Pierced arrows
  6. Lanie Lane – The devil’s sake
  7. The Readymades – Wolf man
  8. Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Killer wolf
  9. The Saucermen – Red Riding Hood
  10. Harry McClintock – The big rock candy mountain
  11. Tim Blake Nelson & cast – In the jailhouse now
  12. Gillian Welch & Alison Krauss – I’ll fly away
  13. Alison Krauss – Down to the river to pray
  14. Hard Quartet – Rio’s Song
  15. Roxy Music – Do the strand
  16. David Bowie – Boys keep swinging
  17. Jon Cameron Mitchell – Tear me down
  18. Ben Salter – Summer of the loud birds
  19. Broads – Grace
  20. Barbara Carlotti – Les lys brisés
  21. The Echo Chamber – Little miss
  22. The Trammps – Disco Inferno
