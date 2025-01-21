The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-01-21

- Mark Curtis & the Flanelettes – Keepsake
- Stephen Malkmus – Church on white
- M Craft – Snowbird
- Blur – Out of time
- Hurray For The Riff Raff – Pierced arrows
- Lanie Lane – The devil’s sake
- The Readymades – Wolf man
- Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Killer wolf
- The Saucermen – Red Riding Hood
- Harry McClintock – The big rock candy mountain
- Tim Blake Nelson & cast – In the jailhouse now
- Gillian Welch & Alison Krauss – I’ll fly away
- Alison Krauss – Down to the river to pray
- Hard Quartet – Rio’s Song
- Roxy Music – Do the strand
- David Bowie – Boys keep swinging
- Jon Cameron Mitchell – Tear me down
- Ben Salter – Summer of the loud birds
- Broads – Grace
- Barbara Carlotti – Les lys brisés
- The Echo Chamber – Little miss
- The Trammps – Disco Inferno
