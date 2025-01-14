The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-01-14

  1. The Birds Are Spies – Something isn’t right
  2. The National – Bloodbuzz Ohio
  3. Ash – Shining light
  4. All Flight Crew Are Dead – On the radio
  5. Elastica – Annie
  6. Hey Harriet – More
  7. Magnets – Speak
  8. Wolf Alice – Bros
  9. Hollow Coves – Milk & honey
  10. The Hummingbirds – Blush
  11. The Shins – New slang
  12. Colin Hay – I just don’t think I’ll ever get over you
  13. Simon & Garfunkel – The only living boy in New York
  14. Frou Frou – Let go
  15. The Buzzcocks – What do I get?
  16. Nouvelle Vague – Ca plan pour moi
  17. Brassy – Work it out
  18. The Villenettes – Hey you
  19. The Mills Brothers – Mood indigo
  20. Perry Como – Dream on little dreamer
  21. The Clinger Sisters – Shoop shoop de doop rama lama ding dong yeah yeah
  22. Diana Ross & The Supremes – Someday, we’ll be together again
