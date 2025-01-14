The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-01-14

- The Birds Are Spies – Something isn’t right
- The National – Bloodbuzz Ohio
- Ash – Shining light
- All Flight Crew Are Dead – On the radio
- Elastica – Annie
- Hey Harriet – More
- Magnets – Speak
- Wolf Alice – Bros
- Hollow Coves – Milk & honey
- The Hummingbirds – Blush
- The Shins – New slang
- Colin Hay – I just don’t think I’ll ever get over you
- Simon & Garfunkel – The only living boy in New York
- Frou Frou – Let go
- The Buzzcocks – What do I get?
- Nouvelle Vague – Ca plan pour moi
- Brassy – Work it out
- The Villenettes – Hey you
- The Mills Brothers – Mood indigo
- Perry Como – Dream on little dreamer
- The Clinger Sisters – Shoop shoop de doop rama lama ding dong yeah yeah
- Diana Ross & The Supremes – Someday, we’ll be together again
Reader's opinions