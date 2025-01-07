The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-01-07

Written by on January 7, 2025

  1. Madura Green – Maria’s perfect lemon
  2. Tumbleweed – Hang around
  3. The Night Parrots – The storyline ends here
  4. Dave Graney ‘n’ The Coral Snakes – Night of the wolverine
  5. Saint Jacques – I told you
  6. Jodi Phillis – Becoming
  7. Harry Belafonte – Roll on, buddy
  8. Maya Angelou – Push ka pici pi
  9. Gumbo Ya Ya – No time
  10. The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow blues
  11. Birds Are Spies – Spin
  12. Apples In Stereo – Lucky charm
  13. Ball Park Music – Day & age
  14. Arcade Fire – Keep the car running
  15. The Audreys – Secondhand boots
  16. Jenny Don’t & the Spurs – Unlucky love
  17. Willie Nelson – Blue eyes crying in the rain
  18. Doris – Won’t you take me to the theatre
  19. Catatonia – Road rage
  20. Dusty Springfield – Sweet ride
  21. Barbara Lewis – Hello stranger
  22. The Velvet Underground – All tomorrow’s parties
  23. Sonny & the Sunsets – Teenage thugs
  24. The 5th Dimension – Up, up and away
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Steppin’ Out: 2025-01-07

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2025-01-07

Current track

Title

Artist