The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-01-07

- Madura Green – Maria’s perfect lemon
- Tumbleweed – Hang around
- The Night Parrots – The storyline ends here
- Dave Graney ‘n’ The Coral Snakes – Night of the wolverine
- Saint Jacques – I told you
- Jodi Phillis – Becoming
- Harry Belafonte – Roll on, buddy
- Maya Angelou – Push ka pici pi
- Gumbo Ya Ya – No time
- The Dainty Morsels – Bungalow blues
- Birds Are Spies – Spin
- Apples In Stereo – Lucky charm
- Ball Park Music – Day & age
- Arcade Fire – Keep the car running
- The Audreys – Secondhand boots
- Jenny Don’t & the Spurs – Unlucky love
- Willie Nelson – Blue eyes crying in the rain
- Doris – Won’t you take me to the theatre
- Catatonia – Road rage
- Dusty Springfield – Sweet ride
- Barbara Lewis – Hello stranger
- The Velvet Underground – All tomorrow’s parties
- Sonny & the Sunsets – Teenage thugs
- The 5th Dimension – Up, up and away
