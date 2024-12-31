The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-12-31

- Minnie Riperton – Baby, This Love I Have
- Solange – Junie
- Erykah Badu – …& On
- The Avalanches – Subways
- Blood Orange – Desirée
- Donna Summer – Sunset People
- Birds Are Spies – Rabbit Hole
- Workhorse – Chain
- Ultimate Spinach – Mind Flowers
- Sufjan Stevens, Angelo De Augustine – Back to Oz
- Swapmeet – Lights in the Field
- Weyes Blood – Something to Believe
- Kate Bush – Sunset
- David Bowie – Sound and Vision
- Grace Jones – Feel Up
- The Pointer Sisters – Easy Persuasion
- Japanese Breakfast – Slide Tackle
- Freak Heat Waves – The Time Has Come
- Aloe Vittoria – even the best
- Jackulson – I Just Decide
- Black Marble – Private Show
