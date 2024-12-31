The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-12-31

Written by on December 31, 2024

  1. Minnie Riperton – Baby, This Love I Have
  2. Solange – Junie
  3. Erykah Badu – …& On
  4. The Avalanches – Subways
  5. Blood Orange – Desirée
  6. Donna Summer – Sunset People
  7. Birds Are Spies – Rabbit Hole
  8. Workhorse – Chain
  9. Ultimate Spinach – Mind Flowers
  10. Sufjan Stevens, Angelo De Augustine – Back to Oz
  11. Swapmeet – Lights in the Field
  12. Weyes Blood – Something to Believe
  13. Kate Bush – Sunset
  14. David Bowie – Sound and Vision
  15. Grace Jones – Feel Up
  16. The Pointer Sisters – Easy Persuasion
  17. Japanese Breakfast – Slide Tackle
  18. Freak Heat Waves – The Time Has Come
  19. Aloe Vittoria – even the best
  20. Jackulson – I Just Decide
  21. Black Marble – Private Show
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Steppin’ Out: 2024-12-31

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2024-12-31

Current track

Title

Artist