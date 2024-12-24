The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-12-24

Written by on December 24, 2024

  1. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Walking walking
  2. Leonard Cohen – Suzanne
  3. Dionne Warwick – Anyone who had a heart
  4. William Bell – I forgot to be your lover
  5. Isaac Hayes – Walk on by
  6. Paul Kelly & Linda Bull – Christmas (Baby, please come home)
  7. Tiny Little Houses – Milo tin
  8. Big Thief – Certainty
  9. Alana Jagt & Ryan Martin John – Lonesome evergreen
  10. The Night Parrots – All of the day
  11. Pale Saints – Blue flower
  12. The Sundays – My finest hour
  13. The Magnetic Fields – Sweet lovin’ man
  14. Seamus O – It’s Christmas (time to head home)
  15. Dinosaur Jr – Start Choppin’
  16. Hoodoo Gurus – Bittersweet
  17. The Audreys – Where are you now?
  18. Kath Bloom – If this journey
  19. Bill Compton – 25th of the 12th
  20. Louis Prima – Pennies from heaven
  21. Grace Cummings – The look you gave
  22. The National – Demons
  23. The Triffids – Wide open road
