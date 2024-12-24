The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-12-24

- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Walking walking
- Leonard Cohen – Suzanne
- Dionne Warwick – Anyone who had a heart
- William Bell – I forgot to be your lover
- Isaac Hayes – Walk on by
- Paul Kelly & Linda Bull – Christmas (Baby, please come home)
- Tiny Little Houses – Milo tin
- Big Thief – Certainty
- Alana Jagt & Ryan Martin John – Lonesome evergreen
- The Night Parrots – All of the day
- Pale Saints – Blue flower
- The Sundays – My finest hour
- The Magnetic Fields – Sweet lovin’ man
- Seamus O – It’s Christmas (time to head home)
- Dinosaur Jr – Start Choppin’
- Hoodoo Gurus – Bittersweet
- The Audreys – Where are you now?
- Kath Bloom – If this journey
- Bill Compton – 25th of the 12th
- Louis Prima – Pennies from heaven
- Grace Cummings – The look you gave
- The National – Demons
- The Triffids – Wide open road
Reader's opinions