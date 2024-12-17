The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-12-17

- The Ramrods – Ghost riders in the sky
- The Brian Setzer Orchestra – Cactus Christmas
- Alana Jagt and Ryan Martin John – You’re on my list (This Christmastime)
- Dexter Lahiff – Stacy
- Maisie B – High horse
- Kim Deal – Coast
- No Fixed Address – Black man’s rights
- Firehose – Brave captain
- Sacred Paws – Another day
- Jonathan Richmond & the Modern Lovers – Egyptian reggae
- Sound of Music Cast – Maria
- Oklahoma! Cast – Kansas City
- South Pacific Cast – I’m gonna wash that man right outta my hair
- Gerry & the Pacemakers – You’ll never walk alone
- Community Radio – Oasis
- Ball Park Music – Whipping boy
- Jeff Buckley – The boy with the thorn in his side
- Jimmy Little – Randwick Bells
- The Four Larks – Groovin’ at the Go-Go
- Martha Reeves & the Vandellas – Dance party
- Etta James – Tell mama
- Mahalia Barnes – Walking up that road
- Career Girls – End credits
Reader's opinions