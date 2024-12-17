The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-12-17

Written by on December 17, 2024

  1. The Ramrods – Ghost riders in the sky
  2. The Brian Setzer Orchestra – Cactus Christmas
  3. Alana Jagt and Ryan Martin John – You’re on my list (This Christmastime)
  4. Dexter Lahiff – Stacy
  5. Maisie B – High horse
  6. Kim Deal – Coast
  7. No Fixed Address – Black man’s rights
  8. Firehose – Brave captain
  9. Sacred Paws – Another day
  10. Jonathan Richmond & the Modern Lovers – Egyptian reggae
  11. Sound of Music Cast – Maria
  12. Oklahoma! Cast – Kansas City
  13. South Pacific Cast – I’m gonna wash that man right outta my hair
  14. Gerry & the Pacemakers – You’ll never walk alone
  15. Community Radio – Oasis
  16. Ball Park Music – Whipping boy
  17. Jeff Buckley – The boy with the thorn in his side
  18. Jimmy Little – Randwick Bells
  19. The Four Larks – Groovin’ at the Go-Go
  20. Martha Reeves & the Vandellas – Dance party
  21. Etta James – Tell mama
  22. Mahalia Barnes – Walking up that road
  23. Career Girls – End credits
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Steppin’ Out: 2024-12-17

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2024-12-17

Current track

Title

Artist