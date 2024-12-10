The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-12-10

Written by on December 10, 2024

  1. Emily Smart & the Clever Girls – You and I
  2. Indigo Girls – Closer to fine
  3. Jade Imagine – Stay awake
  4. Middle Kids – Mistake
  5. Hole – I think I would die
  6. Body Type – Buoyancy
  7. Aztec Camera – Somewhere in my heart
  8. The The – Uncertain smile
  9. Jesus and Mary Chain – Just like honey
  10. Bobby Darin – Mack the knife
  11. Bette Midler – Surabaya Johnny
  12. The Doors – Alabama song (whisky bar)
  13. Weezer – Say it ain’t so
  14. Max Savage – I know desire
  15. Hana and Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits – Misery queen
  16. Katie Pomery – I go quiet
  17. Sam Cooke – That’s it, I quit, I’m moving on
  18. James Brown – I’ll go crazy
  19. The Coasters – Poison Ivy
  20. The Exciters – Just not ready
  21. The Sundays – Here’s where the story ends
