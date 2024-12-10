The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-12-10

- Emily Smart & the Clever Girls – You and I
- Indigo Girls – Closer to fine
- Jade Imagine – Stay awake
- Middle Kids – Mistake
- Hole – I think I would die
- Body Type – Buoyancy
- Aztec Camera – Somewhere in my heart
- The The – Uncertain smile
- Jesus and Mary Chain – Just like honey
- Bobby Darin – Mack the knife
- Bette Midler – Surabaya Johnny
- The Doors – Alabama song (whisky bar)
- Weezer – Say it ain’t so
- Max Savage – I know desire
- Hana and Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits – Misery queen
- Katie Pomery – I go quiet
- Sam Cooke – That’s it, I quit, I’m moving on
- James Brown – I’ll go crazy
- The Coasters – Poison Ivy
- The Exciters – Just not ready
- The Sundays – Here’s where the story ends
Reader's opinions