The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-12-03

Written by on December 3, 2024

  1. R.E.M. – What’s the frequency Kenneth
  2. Deadstar – I’ve got something to tell you
  3. Stormy-Lou – Falls away
  4. `Ghyti – Smoke and mirrors
  5. Puree – Oh boy
  6. The Tryouts – Ray Christ
  7. The Gooch Palms – Summertime
  8. The Raveonettes – Love in a trashcan
  9. Laurie Anderson – Let X = X
  10. Sufjan Stevens – Everything that rises
  11. Martin Craft – Love knows how to fight
  12. The Honey Pies – Sold my soul
  13. Britney Spears – Baby one more time (excerpt)
  14. Pink! – Raise your glass (excerpt)
  15. Backstreet Boys – I want it that way (excerpt)
  16. Kelly Clarkson – My life would suck without you (excerpt)
  17. Katy Perry – Hot n cold (excerpt)
  18. Taylor Swift – Shake it off (excerpt)
  19. Day For Caroline – I can see
  20. Peter Perrett – Solitary confinement
  21. Bity Booker – Cuckoo
  22. Ukiyo-E – Anjouan
  23. The Emotions – Best of my love
  24. Primal Scream – Ready to go home
  25. King Stingray – Milkumana
  26. Bevel Emboss – After happenings
  27. The Titty Twisters Orchestra – Drums a go-go
  28. The Someloves – Another happy ending
