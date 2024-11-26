The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-11-26

- Terry Snyder – Theme from Picnic
- Richard O’Brien – Science Fiction/Double feature
- Colter – Pretty eyes
- Sacred Paws – Another day
- The Pleasers – The kids are alright
- The Smithereens – All my loving
- Fruko Y Sus Tesos – Flores silvestres
- Happy Mondays – Kinky afro
- Primal Scream – The centre cannot hold
- Blur – Chemical world
- Petula Clark – Color my world
- Patti Page – Don’t sleep in the subway
- The Montanas – A step in the right direction
- Barry Crocker – Neighbours theme (original)
- The Primitives – Till I’m alive
- A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Tell you all
- Mick Medew and Ursula – God bless Yoko Ono
- Dee D Jackson – Automatic lover
- Mum Friends – Clean
- The Golden Palominos – Buenos Aires
- Kate Bush – Hounds of love
- Sons Of Zoku – O saber
- The Cold Field – Endless ending
Reader's opinions