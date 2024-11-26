The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-11-26

Written by on November 26, 2024

  1. Terry Snyder – Theme from Picnic
  2. Richard O’Brien – Science Fiction/Double feature
  3. Colter – Pretty eyes
  4. Sacred Paws – Another day
  5. The Pleasers – The kids are alright
  6. The Smithereens – All my loving
  7. Fruko Y Sus Tesos – Flores silvestres
  8. Happy Mondays – Kinky afro
  9. Primal Scream – The centre cannot hold
  10. Blur – Chemical world
  11. Petula Clark – Color my world
  12. Patti Page – Don’t sleep in the subway
  13. The Montanas – A step in the right direction
  14. Barry Crocker – Neighbours theme (original)
  15. The Primitives – Till I’m alive
  16. A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Tell you all
  17. Mick Medew and Ursula – God bless Yoko Ono
  18. Dee D Jackson – Automatic lover
  19. Mum Friends – Clean
  20. The Golden Palominos – Buenos Aires
  21. Kate Bush – Hounds of love
  22. Sons Of Zoku – O saber
  23. The Cold Field – Endless ending
Steppin' Out: 2024-11-26

Sonic Seasoning: 2024-11-26

