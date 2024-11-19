The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-11-19

  1. Yma Sumac – Taki rari
  2. Alexander Flood (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O) – Life is a rhythm (Radio Mix 2)
  3. Madura Green – Maria’s perfect lemon
  4. Allan Smithy – Wasted years
  5. Dick Diver – Alice
  6. Blake Mills – Hey lover
  7. The Genevieves – Bloody nose
  8. A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Cool cucumber
  9. The Man Himself – Supportive inner monologue
  10. The Primitives – Don’t know where to start
  11. The Shirelles – Will you love me tomorrow
  12. Maxine Brown – Oh no, not my baby
  13. Aretha Franklin – (You make me feel like) A natural woman
  14. Donny Hathaway – You’ve got a friend (live)
  15. The Cure – A fragile thing
  16. Echo & the Bunnymen – Back of love
  17. Spandau Ballet – To cut a long story short
  18. Eurogliders – No action
  19. The Boys Club – Friday on my mind
  20. Broads – I really don’t want to know
  21. Camille O’Sullivan – Are you the one
  22. Pink Martini – Ojala
  23. Placebo – The bitter end
