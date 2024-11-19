The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-11-19

- Yma Sumac – Taki rari
- Alexander Flood (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O) – Life is a rhythm (Radio Mix 2)
- Madura Green – Maria’s perfect lemon
- Allan Smithy – Wasted years
- Dick Diver – Alice
- Blake Mills – Hey lover
- The Genevieves – Bloody nose
- A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Cool cucumber
- The Man Himself – Supportive inner monologue
- The Primitives – Don’t know where to start
- The Shirelles – Will you love me tomorrow
- Maxine Brown – Oh no, not my baby
- Aretha Franklin – (You make me feel like) A natural woman
- Donny Hathaway – You’ve got a friend (live)
- The Cure – A fragile thing
- Echo & the Bunnymen – Back of love
- Spandau Ballet – To cut a long story short
- Eurogliders – No action
- The Boys Club – Friday on my mind
- Broads – I really don’t want to know
- Camille O’Sullivan – Are you the one
- Pink Martini – Ojala
- Placebo – The bitter end
