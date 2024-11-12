The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-11-12

  1. Dawn Landes – Romeo
  2. Violent Femmes – Gone daddy gone
  3. Lazaros Dog – He expresses himself through his music
  4. Custard – Pack yr suitcases
  5. Rat!Hammock – Love you til I die
  6. Pine Point – Mary
  7. Norma Tanega – I’m dreamin’ a dream
  8. Thelma Plum – Freckles
  9. Waxahatchee – Can’t do much
  10. Summer Flake – New day
  11. LaVern Baker – It’s so fine
  12. Jackie Wilson – Lonely teardrops
  13. The Miracles – Shop around
  14. The Contours – Do you love me
  15. The Cure – All I ever am (instrumental)
  16. Primal Scream – Love insurrection
  17. New Order – Shell shock
  18. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  19. Stormy-Lou – Falls away
  20. Lemonheads – Rudderless
  21. REM – Cuyahoga
  22. The Battery Kids – The end of the world
