The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-11-12

- Dawn Landes – Romeo
- Violent Femmes – Gone daddy gone
- Lazaros Dog – He expresses himself through his music
- Custard – Pack yr suitcases
- Rat!Hammock – Love you til I die
- Pine Point – Mary
- Norma Tanega – I’m dreamin’ a dream
- Thelma Plum – Freckles
- Waxahatchee – Can’t do much
- Summer Flake – New day
- LaVern Baker – It’s so fine
- Jackie Wilson – Lonely teardrops
- The Miracles – Shop around
- The Contours – Do you love me
- The Cure – All I ever am (instrumental)
- Primal Scream – Love insurrection
- New Order – Shell shock
- Madam Super Trash – Wreck
- Stormy-Lou – Falls away
- Lemonheads – Rudderless
- REM – Cuyahoga
- The Battery Kids – The end of the world
