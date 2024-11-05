The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-11-05

- Weezer – Island in the sun
- Mince For Vince – A year of Sundays
- Brenda Lee – Rock the bop
- Jerry Lee Lewis – Ubangi stomp
- Little Red – Misty I
- Rolling Stones – Miss you
- Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros – Jade
- Sonny & the Sunsets – The letter
- Isabel Rumble – Your voice
- Naomi Keyte – Circles
- Superchunk – Fire in the western world
- A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Easy come
- The Man Himself – Supportive inner monologue
- The Tullamarines – OMG
- Tami Neilson – You were mine
- Valerie June – The hour
- Angel Olsen – Shut up, kiss me
- Hooray For The Riff Raff – Hungry ghost
- Underground Lovers – Your eyes
- The Velvet Underground – Oh! Sweet nuthin’
- The Stone Roses – I am the resurrection
Reader's opinions