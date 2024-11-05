The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-11-05

Written by on November 5, 2024

  1. Weezer – Island in the sun
  2. Mince For Vince – A year of Sundays
  3. Brenda Lee – Rock the bop
  4. Jerry Lee Lewis – Ubangi stomp
  5. Little Red – Misty I
  6. Rolling Stones – Miss you
  7. Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros – Jade
  8. Sonny & the Sunsets – The letter
  9. Isabel Rumble – Your voice
  10. Naomi Keyte – Circles
  11. Superchunk – Fire in the western world
  12. A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Easy come
  13. The Man Himself – Supportive inner monologue
  14. The Tullamarines – OMG
  15. Tami Neilson – You were mine
  16. Valerie June – The hour
  17. Angel Olsen – Shut up, kiss me
  18. Hooray For The Riff Raff – Hungry ghost
  19. Underground Lovers – Your eyes
  20. The Velvet Underground – Oh! Sweet nuthin’
  21. The Stone Roses – I am the resurrection
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2024-11-05

Current track

Title

Artist