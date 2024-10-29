The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-10-29

October 29, 2024

  1. Superchunk – Her royal fisticuffs
  2. Screamfeeder – Dart
  3. The Tryouts – Ray Christ
  4. Girl And Girl – The cow
  5. Gut Health – The recipe
  6. King Stingray – Light up the path
  7. Primal Scream – The centre cannot hold
  8. Arctic Monkeys – I wanna be yours
  9. Scott Walker – 30 century man
  10. Nico – Somewhere there’s a feather
  11. Barbra Streisand – Rain on my parade
  12. Jimmie Rodgers – Honeycomb
  13. Guy Mitchell – Chicka Boom
  14. Rosemary Clooney – Mambo Italiano
  15. Bromham – We’ve got friends
  16. Pine Point – Trying
  17. Nice Biscuit – Fade away
  18. Jess Cornelius – Desire
  19. Doris – Don’t
  20. Clairy Browne & the Bangin’ Rackettes – Aeroplane
  21. Gossip – Heavy cross
  22. Models – Out of mind out of sight
  23. Richard and Linda Thompson – The end of the rainbow
