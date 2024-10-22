The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-10-22

Written by on October 22, 2024

  1. Dave Brubeck – I’m in a dancing mood
  2. Mel Tormé – Comin’ home baby
  3. Madura Green – Maria’s perfect lemon
  4. The Hard Quartet – Rio’s song
  5. Blondie – Picture this
  6. French Films – When people like you filled the heavens
  7. Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – Over and over again (Lost and found)
  8. Children Collide – Seasons changing
  9. Split Enz – Dirty creature
  10. Dexter Lahiff – Pass of grey
  11. Stormy-Lou – Falls away
  12. Look Blue Go Purple – Cactus cat
  13. Club Hoy – Oh Julian
  14. Mince For Vince – A year of Sundays
  15. Mince For Vince – The hydro majestic
  16. Loose Tooth – All the colours gone
  17. Speedy Ortiz – Buck me off
  18. Body Type – Arrow
  19. Bette Midler – Do you wanna dance
  20. Doris – Beatmaker
  21. Jean Knight – Mr Big Stuff
  22. Sleater-Kinney – Hollywood ending
