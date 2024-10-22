The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-10-22

- Dave Brubeck – I’m in a dancing mood
- Mel Tormé – Comin’ home baby
- Madura Green – Maria’s perfect lemon
- The Hard Quartet – Rio’s song
- Blondie – Picture this
- French Films – When people like you filled the heavens
- Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – Over and over again (Lost and found)
- Children Collide – Seasons changing
- Split Enz – Dirty creature
- Dexter Lahiff – Pass of grey
- Stormy-Lou – Falls away
- Look Blue Go Purple – Cactus cat
- Club Hoy – Oh Julian
- Mince For Vince – A year of Sundays
- Mince For Vince – The hydro majestic
- Loose Tooth – All the colours gone
- Speedy Ortiz – Buck me off
- Body Type – Arrow
- Bette Midler – Do you wanna dance
- Doris – Beatmaker
- Jean Knight – Mr Big Stuff
- Sleater-Kinney – Hollywood ending
