The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-10-15

Written by on October 15, 2024

  1. Marie Laforèt – Marie douceur, Marie colère
  2. Adam & The Ants – Ant music
  3. The Hard Quartet – Hometown boy
  4. Babe Rainbow – Long live the wilderness
  5. Nice Biscuit – Moment
  6. Maybe Hugo – Fool
  7. The Mushniks – Onion rings
  8. Ash – Girl from Mars
  9. White Stripes – Seven nation army
  10. Lake Street Dive – Elijah
  11. Elvis Presley – G.I. Blues
  12. Carl Perkins – Glad all over
  13. Cliff Richard & the Shadows – Young ones
  14. Dean Martin – The naughty lady of Shady Lane
  15. Isabel Rumble – Your voice
  16. The Cruel Sea – This is not the way home
  17. Wagons & Queenie – Alone with you
  18. The Temptations – Ball of confusion
  19. Melvin Van Peebles – Sweetback’s theme
  20. Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – When I come home
  21. The Keepsakes – Shoelaces
  22. The Zebras – You look ready
  23. Josh Pyke – The beginning and the end of everything
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Steppin’ Out: 2024-10-15

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2024-10-15

Current track

Title

Artist