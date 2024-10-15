The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-10-15

- Marie Laforèt – Marie douceur, Marie colère
- Adam & The Ants – Ant music
- The Hard Quartet – Hometown boy
- Babe Rainbow – Long live the wilderness
- Nice Biscuit – Moment
- Maybe Hugo – Fool
- The Mushniks – Onion rings
- Ash – Girl from Mars
- White Stripes – Seven nation army
- Lake Street Dive – Elijah
- Elvis Presley – G.I. Blues
- Carl Perkins – Glad all over
- Cliff Richard & the Shadows – Young ones
- Dean Martin – The naughty lady of Shady Lane
- Isabel Rumble – Your voice
- The Cruel Sea – This is not the way home
- Wagons & Queenie – Alone with you
- The Temptations – Ball of confusion
- Melvin Van Peebles – Sweetback’s theme
- Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – When I come home
- The Keepsakes – Shoelaces
- The Zebras – You look ready
- Josh Pyke – The beginning and the end of everything
