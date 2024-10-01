The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-10-01

- The Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band – The intro and the outro
- Sly & the Family Stone – Dance to the music
- The Pastels – Check my heart
- She & Him – Sentimental heart
- The Vaccines – Family friend
- Wireheads – Hook echo
- Cold War Kids – Hang me up to dry
- Thee Royals – We danced
- F.U.R. – Neon pressure
- Camp Cope – Running with the hurricane
- Fats Domino – The Darktown Strutters’ Ball
- Liza Minelli – I wonder where my easy rider’s gone
- Ingrid Lucia & the Flying Neutrinos – Some of these days
- The Highwoods Stringband – You ain’t talking to me
- Madura Green – Egg salad
- Hayley Mary – Eighteen
- Sharon Van Etten – Seventeen
- Billy Preston – Space race
- Stevie Wonder – I wish
- Morcheeba – Rome wasn’t built in a day
- Thelma Plum – Rosie
- The Church – Almost with you
- Blur – To the end
