The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-10-01

Written by on October 1, 2024

  1. The Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band – The intro and the outro
  2. Sly & the Family Stone – Dance to the music
  3. The Pastels – Check my heart
  4. She & Him – Sentimental heart
  5. The Vaccines – Family friend
  6. Wireheads – Hook echo
  7. Cold War Kids – Hang me up to dry
  8. Thee Royals – We danced
  9. F.U.R. – Neon pressure
  10. Camp Cope – Running with the hurricane
  11. Fats Domino – The Darktown Strutters’ Ball
  12. Liza Minelli – I wonder where my easy rider’s gone
  13. Ingrid Lucia & the Flying Neutrinos – Some of these days
  14. The Highwoods Stringband – You ain’t talking to me
  15. Madura Green – Egg salad
  16. Hayley Mary – Eighteen
  17. Sharon Van Etten – Seventeen
  18. Billy Preston – Space race
  19. Stevie Wonder – I wish
  20. Morcheeba – Rome wasn’t built in a day
  21. Thelma Plum – Rosie
  22. The Church – Almost with you
  23. Blur – To the end
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Steppin’ Out: 2024-10-01

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2024-10-01

Current track

Title

Artist