The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-09-24

- X-Ray Spex – I am a poseur
- The Empty Heads – Bin day
- Mince For Vince – Down
- Colleen Green – Leaving it up to you
- The Juliana Hatfield Three – Feelin’ Massachusetts
- Max Savage – All the money
- Jalen Ngonda – Come around and love me
- Bei Bei & Shawn Lee – Year of the funky
- The Dap-Kings – When I come home (instrumental)
- The Commodores – I feel sanctified
- The Kinks – King Kong
- T-Rex – Debora
- Sonny & the Sunsets – The lonely men
- The Country Outcasts – Streets of old Fitzroy
- Devo – Whip it
- Street Legal – Cardio
- Goon Sax – She knows
- Modern English – I melt with you
- Sammy Davis Jr – Just one of those things
- Perez Prado Ochestra – Mambo No. 5
- Sam Butero – I love Paris
- Shirley & Lee – Let the good times roll
- Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
- Angie McMahon – Just like North
- Pulp – Happy endings
