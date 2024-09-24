The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-09-24

  1. X-Ray Spex – I am a poseur
  2. The Empty Heads – Bin day
  3. Mince For Vince – Down
  4. Colleen Green – Leaving it up to you
  5. The Juliana Hatfield Three – Feelin’ Massachusetts
  6. Max Savage – All the money
  7. Jalen Ngonda – Come around and love me
  8. Bei Bei & Shawn Lee – Year of the funky
  9. The Dap-Kings – When I come home (instrumental)
  10. The Commodores – I feel sanctified
  11. The Kinks – King Kong
  12. T-Rex – Debora
  13. Sonny & the Sunsets – The lonely men
  14. The Country Outcasts – Streets of old Fitzroy
  15. Devo – Whip it
  16. Street Legal – Cardio
  17. Goon Sax – She knows
  18. Modern English – I melt with you
  19. Sammy Davis Jr – Just one of those things
  20. Perez Prado Ochestra – Mambo No. 5
  21. Sam Butero – I love Paris
  22. Shirley & Lee – Let the good times roll
  23. Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
  24. Angie McMahon – Just like North
  25. Pulp – Happy endings
