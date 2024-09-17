The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-09-17

September 17, 2024

  1. Pavement – Stereo
  2. Sonny & the Sunsets – Ring my bell
  3. Itchy & the Nits – Dreamboat
  4. Shannon & the Clams – What you’re missing
  5. Hayley Mary – Eighteen
  6. Tia Gostelow (ft. Adam Newling) – I remember everything
  7. Diana Ross & the Supremes – You can’t do that
  8. Young Holt Trio – Wack wack
  9. The James Hunter Six – Chicken switch
  10. Nicole Willis & the Soul Investigators – Time to get business straight
  11. Nice Biscuit – Love that takes you up
  12. Stereolab – Brigitte
  13. Underground Lovers – Losin’ it
  14. The Genevieves – Adore you
  15. The Honey Pies – Sex wax
  16. Heavy Trash – Good man
  17. Jantina & the Jaguars – Strange
  18. Sugar Fed Leopards – Sabina
  19. Angie McMahon – Interstate
  20. Dick Diver – Interstate forever
  21. You Am I – Forever and easy
  22. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  23. Sugar Boy Crawford & his Cane Cutters – Jock-o-mo
  24. The Shadows – Jet black
  25. Sonny James – The cat came back
  26. The Strokes – The end has no end
