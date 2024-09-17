The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-09-17

- Pavement – Stereo
- Sonny & the Sunsets – Ring my bell
- Itchy & the Nits – Dreamboat
- Shannon & the Clams – What you’re missing
- Hayley Mary – Eighteen
- Tia Gostelow (ft. Adam Newling) – I remember everything
- Diana Ross & the Supremes – You can’t do that
- Young Holt Trio – Wack wack
- The James Hunter Six – Chicken switch
- Nicole Willis & the Soul Investigators – Time to get business straight
- Nice Biscuit – Love that takes you up
- Stereolab – Brigitte
- Underground Lovers – Losin’ it
- The Genevieves – Adore you
- The Honey Pies – Sex wax
- Heavy Trash – Good man
- Jantina & the Jaguars – Strange
- Sugar Fed Leopards – Sabina
- Angie McMahon – Interstate
- Dick Diver – Interstate forever
- You Am I – Forever and easy
- Madam Super Trash – Wreck
- Sugar Boy Crawford & his Cane Cutters – Jock-o-mo
- The Shadows – Jet black
- Sonny James – The cat came back
- The Strokes – The end has no end
Reader's opinions