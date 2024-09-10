The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-09-10

  1. Elias Hulk – Nightmare
  2. Peter, Bjorn & John – Young folks
  3. Ghyti – Ends meet
  4. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  5. Rain – Lemonstone desired
  6. Belly – Feed the tree
  7. Sérgio Mendes & Brasil ’66 – Mas que nada
  8. João Gilberto – Hô-ba-la-lá
  9. The Gaylords – Blues my naughty sweety taught to me
  10. Bonnie Lou – Kit ‘n’ Kaboodle
  11. Lanie Lane – Bang bang
  12. The Primitives – Way behind me
  13. The Ramones – Judy is a punk
  14. The Clash – Police and thieves
  15. Wake In Fright – Aggie
  16. William Jack – Lost revival
  17. Fraser A. Gorman – Book of love
  18. Eels – Saturday morning
  19. Janet Klein & her Parlor Boys – My blue bird’s singing the blues
  20. Miles & Simone – Birdie
  21. Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions – Bluebird
  22. Johnny O’Keefe – Move baby move
  23. Normie Rowe & the Playboys – Shakin’ all over
  24. Wendy Saddington – Superstition
  25. Nic Jones – Farewell to the gold
