The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-09-03

- Timmy Thomas – Have some boogaloo
- La Lupe – Fever
- A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Tell you all the time
- Wake In Fright – Makin’ me forget
- Belles Will Ring – Pallisade Alley
- Sunsick Daisy – Over & over
- Royel Otis – I wanna dance with you
- DIIV – Under the sun
- Echobelly – Great things
- Flamango Bay – LA
- Dinah Shore & Her Happy Valley Boys – Buttons and bows
- The Ink Spots – To each his own
- Doris Day – Que sera sera
- Nat King Cole – Mona Lisa
- Quivers – Oyster cuts
- Angie McMahon – Untangling
- Babitha – Carry on
- The Beths – You are a beam of light
- Odetta – Another man done gone
- Nina Simone – I Wish I Knew (How It Would Feel To Be Free)
- The Edwin Hawkin Singers – Oh happy day
- Eyes Ninety – Vegie maths
- Midnight Oil – When the Generals talk
- David John & the Mood – Diggin’ for gold
Reader's opinions