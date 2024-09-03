The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-09-03

Written by on September 3, 2024

  1. Timmy Thomas – Have some boogaloo
  2. La Lupe – Fever
  3. A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Tell you all the time
  4. Wake In Fright – Makin’ me forget
  5. Belles Will Ring – Pallisade Alley
  6. Sunsick Daisy – Over & over
  7. Royel Otis – I wanna dance with you
  8. DIIV – Under the sun
  9. Echobelly – Great things
  10. Flamango Bay – LA
  11. Dinah Shore & Her Happy Valley Boys – Buttons and bows
  12. The Ink Spots – To each his own
  13. Doris Day – Que sera sera
  14. Nat King Cole – Mona Lisa
  15. Quivers – Oyster cuts
  16. Angie McMahon – Untangling
  17. Babitha – Carry on
  18. The Beths – You are a beam of light
  19. Odetta – Another man done gone
  20. Nina Simone – I Wish I Knew (How It Would Feel To Be Free)
  21. The Edwin Hawkin Singers – Oh happy day
  22. Eyes Ninety – Vegie maths
  23. Midnight Oil – When the Generals talk
  24. David John & the Mood – Diggin’ for gold
