The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-08-27

Written by on August 27, 2024

  1. Sebadoh – Careful
  2. Fontaines D.C. – Favourite
  3. Bridget Fahey & the Bone Rattlers – Waves
  4. The Tullamarines – Loser
  5. Ratcat – Skin
  6. The Hummingbirds – Blush
  7. Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
  8. Ianto Ware – A blue sky
  9. Tom Hanford – If this journey
  10. Carole King – So far away
  11. New Radicals – You get what you give
  12. Belinda Carlisle – Heaven is a place on earth
  13. Lana Del Ray – Young and beautiful
  14. Lykke Li – I follow rivers
  15. Ryan Martin John – Gridlock
  16. Henry Wagons ft. Queenie – Surrender
  17. The Commodores – Easy
  18. Genesis Owusu – Easy
  19. Kids In The Kitchen – Change in the mood
  20. Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming home)
  21. Radiohead – Everything in its right place
  22. Kid Congo & The Monkey Birds – Goldin Browne
