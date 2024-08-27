The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-08-27

- Sebadoh – Careful
- Fontaines D.C. – Favourite
- Bridget Fahey & the Bone Rattlers – Waves
- The Tullamarines – Loser
- Ratcat – Skin
- The Hummingbirds – Blush
- Naomi Keyte – Greenhill
- Ianto Ware – A blue sky
- Tom Hanford – If this journey
- Carole King – So far away
- New Radicals – You get what you give
- Belinda Carlisle – Heaven is a place on earth
- Lana Del Ray – Young and beautiful
- Lykke Li – I follow rivers
- Ryan Martin John – Gridlock
- Henry Wagons ft. Queenie – Surrender
- The Commodores – Easy
- Genesis Owusu – Easy
- Kids In The Kitchen – Change in the mood
- Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming home)
- Radiohead – Everything in its right place
- Kid Congo & The Monkey Birds – Goldin Browne
Reader's opinions