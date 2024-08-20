The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-08-20

Written by on August 20, 2024

  1. Teenage Dads – Teddy
  2. Custard – Say it
  3. Sturt Avenue – Passenger side
  4. Angie McMahon – Untangling
  5. Patti Smith Group – Frederick
  6. Isabel Rumble – Whale song
  7. Puree – Figure it out
  8. Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers – Dull
  9. Maisie B – Pull the rug
  10. Roger Loves Betty – People power
  11. Patsy Cline – Crazy
  12. Faron Young – Hello walls
  13. Georgie Fame – Funny how time slips away
  14. Aretha Franklin – Night life
  15. Druid Fluids – Flutter by
  16. The Super Eight – After Grey Gardens
  17. The Lemon Twigs – Church bells
  18. The Beatles – I’ll follow the sun
  19. Orange Juice – Lean period
  20. Edwyn Collins – A girl like you
  21. The Sundays – Another flavour
  22. The Bluetones – Slight return
  23. Djawbreaker – Man with a golden gun
