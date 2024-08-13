The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-08-13

Written by on August 13, 2024

  1. The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Shakin’ rock’ n’ roll tonight
  2. Cake – The distance
  3. The Cranberries – Linger
  4. Magnets – Speak
  5. Sacred Paws – Everyday
  6. Children Collide – Marie Marie pt 2
  7. Screamfeeder – Static
  8. Wolf & Cub – Thousand cuts
  9. The Magnetic Fields – I think I need a new heart
  10. Mark Curtis & the Flannelettes – Kilometres
  11. El Perro Del Mar – Hello goodbye
  12. New Order – Regret
  13. Pet Shop Boys – You were always on my mind
  14. Maisie B – Pull the rug
  15. State Library – Tired
  16. Torres – Gracious day
  17. The National – Don’t swallow the cap
  18. Gloria Jones – What you want
  19. Eruption – I can’t stand the rain
  20. Green Circles – I’ll give you thanks
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Steppin’ Out: 2024-08-13

Previous post

Sonic Seasoning: 2024-08-13

Current track

Title

Artist