The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-08-06

  1. Belle & Sebastian – Get me away from here, I’m dying
  2. Badly Drawn Boy – All possibilities
  3. Shannon and the Clams – Bean fields
  4. Alpha Beta Fox – Something/Nothing
  5. Brian Eno – Needles in the camel’s eye
  6. The Clean – Anything could happen
  7. Henry Wagons – Summer
  8. Chica Chica Electrica – Los bomberos
  9. Jackie & the Cedrics – Cedrics theme
  10. The Cramps – Twist and shout
  11. Ray Charles – Let’s go get stoned
  12. Nancy Wilson – You’re all I need to get by
  13. Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell – Ain’t no mountain high enough
  14. Chaka Khan – I’m every woman
  15. Bill Callahan – Last one at the party
  16. Yo La Tengo – You can have it all
  17. TWERPS – Back to you
  18. Oscar The Wild – Hey
  19. Angie McMahon – Just like north
  20. Katie Pomery – The water
  21. Nancy Bates – Blood red moon
  22. Yirrmal – Spirit of place
  23. The Police – Spirits in the material world
  24. My Chérie – Darkness & gold
