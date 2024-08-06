The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-08-06

- Belle & Sebastian – Get me away from here, I’m dying
- Badly Drawn Boy – All possibilities
- Shannon and the Clams – Bean fields
- Alpha Beta Fox – Something/Nothing
- Brian Eno – Needles in the camel’s eye
- The Clean – Anything could happen
- Henry Wagons – Summer
- Chica Chica Electrica – Los bomberos
- Jackie & the Cedrics – Cedrics theme
- The Cramps – Twist and shout
- Ray Charles – Let’s go get stoned
- Nancy Wilson – You’re all I need to get by
- Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell – Ain’t no mountain high enough
- Chaka Khan – I’m every woman
- Bill Callahan – Last one at the party
- Yo La Tengo – You can have it all
- TWERPS – Back to you
- Oscar The Wild – Hey
- Angie McMahon – Just like north
- Katie Pomery – The water
- Nancy Bates – Blood red moon
- Yirrmal – Spirit of place
- The Police – Spirits in the material world
- My Chérie – Darkness & gold
Reader's opinions