The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-07-30

  1. Gotan Project – Epoca
  2. Moloko – The time is now
  3. The Genevieves – Adore you
  4. Divebar Youth – Sharp tongue
  5. Hayley Mary – The lonely one
  6. Olympia – Smoke signals
  7. Groupe Minzoto Ya Zaire – Mfuur ma
  8. Sexteto Miramar – Sabor
  9. Kool & the Gang – Jungle boogie
  10. Stevie Wright – Evie (pt I)
  11. The Saints – The Music goes round my head
  12. Grace Jones – Walking in the rain
  13. John Paul Young – Love is in the air
  14. Angie McMahon – Just like north
  15. Bronte Alva – Hey…
  16. Crowded House – Teenage summer
  17. The Chills – Heavenly pop hit
  18. Thelma Plum – Nobody’s baby
  19. Hermanas Navarro – Sh… boom
  20. Laverne Baker – Bop ting a ling
  21. The Goodies – The dum dum ditty
  22. Frankie Avalon – Venus
  23. Midnight Oil – Golden age
