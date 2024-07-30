The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-07-30

- Gotan Project – Epoca
- Moloko – The time is now
- The Genevieves – Adore you
- Divebar Youth – Sharp tongue
- Hayley Mary – The lonely one
- Olympia – Smoke signals
- Groupe Minzoto Ya Zaire – Mfuur ma
- Sexteto Miramar – Sabor
- Kool & the Gang – Jungle boogie
- Stevie Wright – Evie (pt I)
- The Saints – The Music goes round my head
- Grace Jones – Walking in the rain
- John Paul Young – Love is in the air
- Angie McMahon – Just like north
- Bronte Alva – Hey…
- Crowded House – Teenage summer
- The Chills – Heavenly pop hit
- Thelma Plum – Nobody’s baby
- Hermanas Navarro – Sh… boom
- Laverne Baker – Bop ting a ling
- The Goodies – The dum dum ditty
- Frankie Avalon – Venus
- Midnight Oil – Golden age
Reader's opinions