The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-07-23

  1. The B-52s – Give me back my man
  2. The Higsons – The lost and the lonely
  3. Joan & the Giants – Feels like heartache
  4. Lomelda – Wonder
  5. Kikagaku Moyo – Nazo nazo
  6. Lola Young – Walk on by
  7. Mince For Vince – Down
  8. Heinous Crimes – Procrastination
  9. Romana Ashton & the Reeds – Red ribbons
  10. Babes In Toyland – Sweet 69
  11. Guys & Dolls (Cast recording) – Sit down you’re rockin’ the boat
  12. Chet Baker – Let’s get lost
  13. Danny Kaye – Inchworm
  14. Hoagy Carmichael – Two sleepy people
  15. Jess Cornelius – People move on
  16. The Coral – In the morning
  17. Girlatones – Doing the right thing
  18. Pting – Bus driver
  19. Sly & the Family Stone – If you want me to stay
  20. The Isley Brothers – Nothing to do but today
  21. Violent Femmes – Gone daddy gone
  22. Rat!hammock – Mary the chair
  23. Shannon & the Clams – Golden brown
