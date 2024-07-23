The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-07-23

- The B-52s – Give me back my man
- The Higsons – The lost and the lonely
- Joan & the Giants – Feels like heartache
- Lomelda – Wonder
- Kikagaku Moyo – Nazo nazo
- Lola Young – Walk on by
- Mince For Vince – Down
- Heinous Crimes – Procrastination
- Romana Ashton & the Reeds – Red ribbons
- Babes In Toyland – Sweet 69
- Guys & Dolls (Cast recording) – Sit down you’re rockin’ the boat
- Chet Baker – Let’s get lost
- Danny Kaye – Inchworm
- Hoagy Carmichael – Two sleepy people
- Jess Cornelius – People move on
- The Coral – In the morning
- Girlatones – Doing the right thing
- Pting – Bus driver
- Sly & the Family Stone – If you want me to stay
- The Isley Brothers – Nothing to do but today
- Violent Femmes – Gone daddy gone
- Rat!hammock – Mary the chair
- Shannon & the Clams – Golden brown
