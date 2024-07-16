The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-07-16

- The Beatles – I want you (she’s so heavy)
- Courtney Barnett – Canned tomatoes (whole)
- James – Getting away with it (all messed up)
- Lisa Loeb – Stay (I missed you)
- The Byrds – Turn! Turn! Turn! (To everything there is a season)
- Bob Dylan – Most likely you go your way (and I”ll go mine)
- Eli ‘Paperboy’ Reed – (Doin’ the) Boom boom
- Stevie Wonder – Uptight (everything’s alright)
- English Summer – But the time (isn’t right)
- RMJ – Anybody (quite like you)
- The Magnetic Fields – Crazy for you (but not that crazy)
- Eurythmics – Sweet dreams (are made of these)
- The Dunes – (Just because you’re not being followed doesn’t mean you’re not) Paranoid
- The Monochrome Set – He’s Frank (slight return)
- The Detroit Emeralds – Baby let me take you (in my arms)
- Primal Scream – (I’m gonna) Cry myself blind
- Bull Moose Jackson – Big 10 inch record (of the blues)
- Brook Benton & Dinah Washington – Baby (you’ve got what it takes)
- Martha Reeves & the Vandellas – (Love is like a) Heat wave
- The Isley Brothers – Whispers (gettin’ louder)
- TISM – (He’ll never be an) Ol’ Man River
- The Dairy Brothers – My neighborhood (has been overrun by baboons)
- Carole King – (You make me feel like) a natural woman
