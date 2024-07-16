The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-07-16

July 16, 2024

  1. The Beatles – I want you (she’s so heavy)
  2. Courtney Barnett – Canned tomatoes (whole)
  3. James – Getting away with it (all messed up)
  4. Lisa Loeb – Stay (I missed you)
  5. The Byrds – Turn! Turn! Turn! (To everything there is a season)
  6. Bob Dylan – Most likely you go your way (and I”ll go mine)
  7. Eli ‘Paperboy’ Reed – (Doin’ the) Boom boom
  8. Stevie Wonder – Uptight (everything’s alright)
  9. English Summer – But the time (isn’t right)
  10. RMJ – Anybody (quite like you)
  11. The Magnetic Fields – Crazy for you (but not that crazy)
  12. Eurythmics – Sweet dreams (are made of these)
  13. The Dunes – (Just because you’re not being followed doesn’t mean you’re not) Paranoid
  14. The Monochrome Set – He’s Frank (slight return)
  15. The Detroit Emeralds – Baby let me take you (in my arms)
  16. Primal Scream – (I’m gonna) Cry myself blind
  17. Bull Moose Jackson – Big 10 inch record (of the blues)
  18. Brook Benton & Dinah Washington – Baby (you’ve got what it takes)
  19. Martha Reeves & the Vandellas – (Love is like a) Heat wave
  20. The Isley Brothers – Whispers (gettin’ louder)
  21. TISM – (He’ll never be an) Ol’ Man River
  22. The Dairy Brothers – My neighborhood (has been overrun by baboons)
  23. Carole King – (You make me feel like) a natural woman
