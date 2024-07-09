The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-07-09

  1. Regurgitator – ! (The song formerly known as)
  2. Custard – Ringo (I feel like)
  3. The Buzzcocks – Ever fallen in love (with someone you shouldn’t have)
  4. The Saints – (I’m) stranded
  5. R.E.M. – It’s the end of the world as we know it (and I feel fine)
  6. Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five – White lines (don’t do it)
  7. Otis Redding – (I can’t get no) Satisfaction
  8. Rufus Thomas – 6-3-8 (That’s the number to play)
  9. Marva Whitney – It’s my thing (you can’t tell me who to sock it to)
  10. Beyonce – Single ladies (Put a ring on it)
  11. The Human League – Love action (I believe in love)
  12. Trio – Da da da (I don’t love you you don’t love me aha aha aha)
  13. They Might Be Giants – Istanbul (not Constantinople)
  14. Kate Bush – Running up that hill (a deal with god)
  15. Oscar Isaac – Fare thee well (Dink’s song)
  16. Alana Jagt & the Monotremes – Wilderness (on my street)
  17. Simon & Garfunkel – The 59th Street Bridge song (Feelin’ groovy)
  18. Kenny Rogers & the First Edition – Just dropped in (to see what condition my condition was in)
  19. Echo & the Bunnymen – I want to be there (when you come)
  20. Richard Ashcroft – C’mon people (we’re making it now)
  21. Arcade Fire – Sprawl II (Mountains beyond mountains)
  22. Barrett Strong – Money (that what I want)
  23. The Four Tops – I can’t help myself (Sugar pie Honey bunch)
  24. Sly & the Family Stone – Thank you (Falettinme be mice elf agin)
