- Regurgitator – ! (The song formerly known as)
- Custard – Ringo (I feel like)
- The Buzzcocks – Ever fallen in love (with someone you shouldn’t have)
- The Saints – (I’m) stranded
- R.E.M. – It’s the end of the world as we know it (and I feel fine)
- Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five – White lines (don’t do it)
- Otis Redding – (I can’t get no) Satisfaction
- Rufus Thomas – 6-3-8 (That’s the number to play)
- Marva Whitney – It’s my thing (you can’t tell me who to sock it to)
- Beyonce – Single ladies (Put a ring on it)
- The Human League – Love action (I believe in love)
- Trio – Da da da (I don’t love you you don’t love me aha aha aha)
- They Might Be Giants – Istanbul (not Constantinople)
- Kate Bush – Running up that hill (a deal with god)
- Oscar Isaac – Fare thee well (Dink’s song)
- Alana Jagt & the Monotremes – Wilderness (on my street)
- Simon & Garfunkel – The 59th Street Bridge song (Feelin’ groovy)
- Kenny Rogers & the First Edition – Just dropped in (to see what condition my condition was in)
- Echo & the Bunnymen – I want to be there (when you come)
- Richard Ashcroft – C’mon people (we’re making it now)
- Arcade Fire – Sprawl II (Mountains beyond mountains)
- Barrett Strong – Money (that what I want)
- The Four Tops – I can’t help myself (Sugar pie Honey bunch)
- Sly & the Family Stone – Thank you (Falettinme be mice elf agin)
Reader's opinions