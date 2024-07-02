The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-07-02

Written by on July 2, 2024

  1. Smog – I feel like the mother of the world
  2. M. Craft – You are the music
  3. Custard – Looking for someone
  4. Cable Ties – Thoughts back
  5. The Fauves – Suddenly looked and realised
  6. Dick Diver – Calendar days
  7. Lola Young – Good books
  8. Tune-Yards – Water fountain
  9. Angelique Kidjo – Born under punches
  10. Thelma Plum – Father said
  11. Duane Eddy – Peter Gunn theme
  12. Henry Mancini – (Theme from) Hatari!
  13. Henry Mancini – Lujon
  14. Eartha Kitt – Moon River
  15. Underground Lovers – Your eyes
  16. Blush Response – Still life
  17. Interpol – Evil
  18. Nancy Bates & Aimee Volkofsky – Blood red moon
  19. Emily Davis – Lighthouse
  20. Naomi Shelton – You gotta move
  21. Saun & Starr – Big wheel
  22. The Everys – Paved with gold
