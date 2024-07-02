The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-07-02

- Smog – I feel like the mother of the world
- M. Craft – You are the music
- Custard – Looking for someone
- Cable Ties – Thoughts back
- The Fauves – Suddenly looked and realised
- Dick Diver – Calendar days
- Lola Young – Good books
- Tune-Yards – Water fountain
- Angelique Kidjo – Born under punches
- Thelma Plum – Father said
- Duane Eddy – Peter Gunn theme
- Henry Mancini – (Theme from) Hatari!
- Henry Mancini – Lujon
- Eartha Kitt – Moon River
- Underground Lovers – Your eyes
- Blush Response – Still life
- Interpol – Evil
- Nancy Bates & Aimee Volkofsky – Blood red moon
- Emily Davis – Lighthouse
- Naomi Shelton – You gotta move
- Saun & Starr – Big wheel
- The Everys – Paved with gold
